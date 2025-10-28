Clark Asset Management LLC Acquires 670 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE

Clark Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 43.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 83,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,198,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Old North State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VOE opened at $175.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.12. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $139.38 and a twelve month high of $176.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

