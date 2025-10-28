First National Trust Co Has $11.95 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

First National Trust Co decreased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,313 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $11,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 176.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,384,000 after purchasing an additional 28,231 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 186,742 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $97,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH stock opened at $365.97 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $234.60 and a 1-year high of $630.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $331.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $339.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.29.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $111.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $379.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.13.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

