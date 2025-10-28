Pavion Blue Capital LLC Sells 178 Shares of American Express Company $AXP

Pavion Blue Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,551 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises approximately 4.2% of Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $9,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 27,877 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. May Hill Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 40,628 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $12,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AXP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on American Express from $371.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. BTIG Research raised their target price on American Express from $277.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Express from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Express from $311.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.65.

American Express Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of AXP opened at $361.49 on Tuesday. American Express Company has a 52 week low of $220.43 and a 52 week high of $362.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $331.71 and a 200-day moving average of $307.38.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 14.97%.American Express’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.47, for a total transaction of $18,360,145.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,677,527.47. This trade represents a 87.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 112,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.86, for a total value of $37,034,041.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 92,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,614,306.60. This represents a 54.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,011 shares of company stock worth $70,725,044 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.