Amgen Inc. $AMGN Shares Bought by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Amgen were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1,214.3% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 3,433.3% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 106 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 12,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 123 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total transaction of $376,286.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,000.91. The trade was a 14.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $326.00 to $317.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $330.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.94.

Get Our Latest Report on AMGN

Amgen Trading Down 0.2%

Amgen stock opened at $291.16 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.30 and a 12-month high of $335.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.74. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%.The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $2.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.