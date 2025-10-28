Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 264 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,975 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 89.4% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $32,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $31,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 224.7% in the first quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSCO. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, August 15th. William Blair raised Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. CICC Research began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.72.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.1%

Cisco Systems stock opened at $71.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $52.11 and a one year high of $72.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.39 and its 200 day moving average is $65.84.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The company had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 17,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $1,190,891.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 198,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,512,197.25. This trade represents a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $502,035.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 161,467 shares in the company, valued at $10,792,454.28. The trade was a 4.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,996. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

