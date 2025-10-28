Tevis Investment Management Has $898,000 Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Tevis Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 623 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 9,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on HD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $460.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.35.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $385.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $383.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $326.31 and a 1-year high of $439.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $402.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $379.90.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.60 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total value of $2,265,740.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,635,234.11. This represents a 25.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total transaction of $404,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,416.59. The trade was a 20.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

