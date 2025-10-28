Tevis Investment Management Acquires 1,146 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Tevis Investment Management lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $946,978,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $460,110,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,174,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,268,027,000 after buying an additional 1,802,748 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 5.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,475,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,698,000 after buying an additional 1,258,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 14.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,296,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.95.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $152.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.46. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.60 and a 12-month high of $172.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 57.58%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.