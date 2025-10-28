Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 267.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,208 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,704 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for approximately 1.0% of Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 58.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 224 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 846,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $172,718,016.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,013 shares in the company, valued at $56,119,152.78. This trade represents a 75.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $1,020,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 96,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,629,805.65. This represents a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,315,130 shares of company stock valued at $260,687,367 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $220.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $147.35 billion, a PE ratio of 137.25, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.98. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.15 and a 12 month high of $221.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.92.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $207.00 price objective on Palo Alto Networks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.17.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

