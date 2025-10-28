Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Buys 170 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.3% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apexium Financial LP raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.7% during the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 23,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% during the second quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 234,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,842,000 after buying an additional 6,566 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 74,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,294,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.0% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,164,000 after buying an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 13.4% in the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 16,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $190.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $458.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $194.48.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 27.26%. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 50.19%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.05.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

