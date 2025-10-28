Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Bought by Clark Asset Management LLC

Clark Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 0.6% of Clark Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Clark Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 305.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ stock opened at $628.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $591.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $548.87. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $628.55.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.694 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

