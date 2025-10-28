4,023 Shares in Deere & Company $DE Purchased by Clark Asset Management LLC

Clark Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DE. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 2,750.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 116.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.
Deere & Company Price Performance
Deere & Company stock opened at $477.76 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $387.03 and a 12 month high of $533.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $469.62 and its 200-day moving average is $489.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $129.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.02.
Deere & Company Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.87%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
DE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $602.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $595.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $440.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.72.
About Deere & Company
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
