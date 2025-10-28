T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS Stock Position Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,071,046 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,227 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of T-Mobile US worth $255,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 12,593 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,889,126 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,837,399,000 after acquiring an additional 864,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 19.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,904,969 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $450,887,000 after acquiring an additional 315,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMUS. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Rothschild Redb raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. HSBC upgraded T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.03, for a total transaction of $188,345.68. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 582,185,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,098,205,595.46. This represents a 0.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,343,114 shares of company stock worth $564,035,506. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $220.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.39 and a 12-month high of $276.49. The firm has a market cap of $248.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $21.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.23%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

