Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Sells 310 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,634 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 319.7% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 267.8% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Walmart by 432.4% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.07.

Walmart Trading Down 1.6%

WMT opened at $104.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.67. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.81 and a 1-year high of $109.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.89.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total transaction of $1,414,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 892,940 shares in the company, valued at $96,241,073.20. The trade was a 1.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total transaction of $2,081,006.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,354,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,679,083.16. This represents a 0.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,038 shares of company stock worth $15,525,280 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

