Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Bought by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.2% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 655,209.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 76,028,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,832,680,000 after purchasing an additional 76,017,350 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $1,954,941,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,480,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,308 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,493,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,875.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,763,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PG. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, August 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.53.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $151.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $146.96 and a 1-year high of $180.43. The company has a market cap of $354.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 19.74%.The company had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. Analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be issued a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.75%.

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 40,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $6,309,515.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 319,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,228,106.25. This represents a 11.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 9,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,548,952.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 182,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,689,507.94. The trade was a 5.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,763 shares of company stock worth $23,421,279. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

