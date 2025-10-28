Conscious Wealth Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Conscious Wealth Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,710 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 542 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $112.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.13. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $124.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.90.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

