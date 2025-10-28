Fiserv, Inc. $FI Shares Purchased by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Fiserv by 3.9% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Fiserv by 6.4% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Fiserv by 0.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 5.1% in the first quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FI opened at $126.30 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.84 and a 1-year high of $238.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $68.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.90.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 19.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FI shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Fiserv from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays set a $175.00 price objective on Fiserv and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Fiserv from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Fiserv from $188.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Fiserv from $194.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.89.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

