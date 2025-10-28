Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Position Trimmed by Pavion Blue Capital LLC

Pavion Blue Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,943 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.9% of Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $190.31 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $194.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $182.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 27.26%.The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on JNJ. UBS Group increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. HSBC increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.05.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

