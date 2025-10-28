Private Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Private Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,163 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 956 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,324,961,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in McDonald’s by 16.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,341,460 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,917,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,954 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 19.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,982,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,556,485,000 after acquiring an additional 815,768 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 732.6% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 650,544 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $203,211,000 after acquiring an additional 572,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 204.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 607,145 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $177,390,000 after acquiring an additional 407,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $360.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $335.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.43.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $309.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $306.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.71. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1 year low of $276.53 and a 1 year high of $326.32. The stock has a market cap of $221.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 60.67%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 99 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,690. This trade represents a 90.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 6,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,270. This trade represents a 12.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,692,186 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

