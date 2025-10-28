PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co lowered its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,429 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 85.3% during the second quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 263.6% during the second quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $152.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.62. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $172.98. The firm has a market cap of $208.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.58% and a net margin of 7.82%.The company had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.95.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

