Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Sold by Vision Financial Markets LLC

Vision Financial Markets LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 8.5% of Vision Financial Markets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Vision Financial Markets LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $8,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 930.0% during the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 105.0% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.8%

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $628.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $591.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $548.87. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $628.55.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.694 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.