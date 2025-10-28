Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Buys 152 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,445 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 24,562 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 11,402 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,511 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total transaction of $502,035.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 161,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,792,454.28. The trade was a 4.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 17,526 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $1,190,891.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 198,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,512,197.25. The trade was a 8.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,965 shares of company stock worth $5,559,996. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO stock opened at $71.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.11 and a twelve month high of $72.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.84.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.72.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

