Walmart Inc. $WMT Stock Holdings Lowered by Capital Investment Counsel LLC

Capital Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 87,981 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,161 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 1.3% of Capital Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Capital Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 98,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,868,000 after acquiring an additional 21,939 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 13.6% during the first quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC now owns 12,345 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 4.8% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,981 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 40.7% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $104.49 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.81 and a twelve month high of $109.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $833.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.89.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $431,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,044,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,540,026.25. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total transaction of $2,081,006.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,354,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,679,083.16. This represents a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,038 shares of company stock worth $15,525,280 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Mizuho reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.07.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

