Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 12,818 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,005,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,818 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.0% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $624,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $688.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $661.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $621.26. The stock has a market cap of $722.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $688.91.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

