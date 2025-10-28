New York Life Investment Management LLC Purchases 448 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,253 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $18,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $988,822,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 29.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,699,109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $873,878,000 after purchasing an additional 850,025 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 61,054.6% during the first quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 625,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $147,650,000 after purchasing an additional 623,978 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,096,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,626,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,092,893,000 after purchasing an additional 452,788 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific stock opened at $218.26 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12 month low of $204.66 and a 12 month high of $256.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $129.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 28.73%.The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UNP has been the topic of several research reports. Argus lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $272.00 target price (up from $257.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Baird R W raised Union Pacific to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.63.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

