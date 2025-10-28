O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Shares Acquired by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,289.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 22,161 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.1% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,876,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.0% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.6% during the first quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $95.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.60. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.22 and a 52 week high of $108.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 206.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $11.41 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $121.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Argus started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, September 15th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at O'Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Shari Lynne Reaves sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total transaction of $207,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 12,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,467.06. This trade represents a 13.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 88,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $9,073,251.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,674.70. This trade represents a 89.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,080 shares of company stock worth $9,341,746 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

