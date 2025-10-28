Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.6% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $331,591,000. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 197,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $4,503,000. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 78,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.2%

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $688.60 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $688.91. The stock has a market cap of $722.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $661.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $621.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

