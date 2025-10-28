Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 26,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IJR opened at $121.15 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $128.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.04. The company has a market capitalization of $87.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

