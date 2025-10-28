William Allan Corp Has $3.65 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

William Allan Corp lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 2.1% of William Allan Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. William Allan Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 263.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $164.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.95.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $152.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.03 and a 200-day moving average of $139.62. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $172.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $208.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.46.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 57.58%. The company had revenue of $23.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

