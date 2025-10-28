Redwood Park Advisors LLC Sells 893 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Redwood Park Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 1,282.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,677,000 after buying an additional 618,117 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 38.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,182,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,027,000 after acquiring an additional 330,019 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 108.0% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 39,608 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,101,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,913,000 after purchasing an additional 16,085 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFE. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.13.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $24.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $140.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.55. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $29.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.21.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 91.49%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

