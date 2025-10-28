Honeywell International Inc. $HON Stake Trimmed by Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up 3.0% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 425.9% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.88.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,807.72. This represents a 80.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $215.07 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $212.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $179.36 and a one year high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 38.11%. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 47.63%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

