Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Sold by Brookwood Investment Group LLC

Brookwood Investment Group LLC lessened its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,883 shares during the period. Brookwood Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $190.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.65. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $194.48. The company has a market capitalization of $458.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Argus set a $210.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.