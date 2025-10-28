GoalVest Advisory LLC Buys 589 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 58,900.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.2% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $95.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.60. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.22 and a 1 year high of $108.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.76.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 206.86% and a net margin of 14.23%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $11.41 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 88,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $9,073,251.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,674.70. This represents a 89.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria Sastre sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $60,874.45. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,309.85. This represents a 3.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,080 shares of company stock valued at $9,341,746 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORLY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Argus started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Mizuho set a $112.00 target price on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.28.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

