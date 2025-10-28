Tevis Investment Management Purchases 645 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Tevis Investment Management grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 551,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,771,000 after purchasing an additional 19,941 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 89,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after purchasing an additional 9,878 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 28.1%

BATS IEFA opened at $89.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $87.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.46.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

