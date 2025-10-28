May Hill Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

May Hill Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,002 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. May Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 7.2% in the second quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 643 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 5.7% during the second quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 798 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Services boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.0% during the second quarter. MFA Wealth Services now owns 4,563 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $281.25 on Tuesday. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $275.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.10, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.53.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.62, for a total transaction of $1,403,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 47,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,212,431.46. This represents a 9.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart Levey sold 19,758 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,927,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,528,700. This trade represents a 51.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,769 shares of company stock worth $50,297,667 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $363.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Rothschild Redb raised shares of Oracle to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.69.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

