The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Stock Holdings Cut by Private Wealth Partners LLC

Private Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,699 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 1.2% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $15,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,666 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,514 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 209.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 5,116 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

HD opened at $385.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $402.49 and a 200-day moving average of $379.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $326.31 and a 12-month high of $439.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.60 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total transaction of $404,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,550,416.59. This trade represents a 20.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total value of $2,265,740.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,635,234.11. This represents a 25.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $497.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $460.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HD

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.