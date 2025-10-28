Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO is Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s Largest Position

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 9.4% of Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% during the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $630.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $783.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $605.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $568.58. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $630.29.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

