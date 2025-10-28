Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Cuts Holdings in Trane Technologies plc $TT

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH decreased its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 97.9% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 46.2% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

TT opened at $428.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.12. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $298.15 and a twelve month high of $476.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $416.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $416.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 36.61%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $9,223,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,722,330. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TT. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $495.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $445.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. HSBC lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $415.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $396.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $407.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $464.29.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

