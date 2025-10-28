Petra Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Petra Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its stake in Walt Disney by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 69,750 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 18.6% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 285,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,343,000 after purchasing an additional 44,700 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 515,072 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $63,874,000 after buying an additional 24,038 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.90.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $112.28 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $124.69. The stock has a market cap of $201.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.54.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

