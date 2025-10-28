First National Trust Co Sells 4,175 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

First National Trust Co cut its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,175 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $15,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 58.4% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 17,236,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,221,896,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352,798 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 20.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,446,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,165,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815,629 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 27.8% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 12,200,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $878,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657,438 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 207,322,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,697,086,000 after buying an additional 2,025,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,300,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,639,000 after buying an additional 1,886,999 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $86.08 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $87.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 79.37%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $707,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 62,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,510.56. The trade was a 13.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 11,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $906,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 167,481 shares in the company, valued at $13,398,480. The trade was a 6.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,028 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,973 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays set a $87.00 price target on NextEra Energy and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down from $96.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, September 25th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $92.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

