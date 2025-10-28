Private Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 2.0% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $26,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 29.0% in the second quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 52.3% in the second quarter. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 2,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.6% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 57,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,502,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.1% in the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 1,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $553.00 to $567.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Scotiabank raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Redburn Partners set a $580.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Leerink Partners increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $595.75.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 1.4%

TMO stock opened at $564.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.46 and a fifty-two week high of $610.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $505.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $454.34. The stock has a market cap of $213.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $11.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total value of $189,662.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,408.97. This trade represents a 14.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.50, for a total transaction of $200,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 113,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,937,881. This trade represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,666 shares of company stock worth $13,990,971. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

