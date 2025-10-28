Honeywell International Inc. $HON Shares Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 785.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,208 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,021 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 593,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $138,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 524.7% during the 2nd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 697,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $162,355,000 after acquiring an additional 275,855 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $9,339,375.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,807.72. The trade was a 80.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $215.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.36 and a twelve month high of $242.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $212.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.90. The firm has a market cap of $136.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 38.11% and a net margin of 15.07%.The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.88.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

