Trust Investment Advisors Invests $235,000 in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,813,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,202,814,000 after purchasing an additional 695,953 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,450,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252,401 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,315,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,006,000 after purchasing an additional 563,109 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,722,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,968,000 after purchasing an additional 45,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,589,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,666,000 after purchasing an additional 206,397 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

HWM opened at $201.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.54. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.83 and a 1-year high of $202.84. The company has a market cap of $81.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.04, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.45.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.640 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HWM shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. BTIG Research set a $205.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Vertical Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.92.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

