CrowdStrike $CRWD Shares Purchased by Reliant Investment Partners LLC

Reliant Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike accounts for 2.2% of Reliant Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Reliant Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 646.0% during the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.32, for a total value of $2,564,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 768,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,335,433.52. The trade was a 0.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 379,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,558,000. This trade represents a 5.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 158,090 shares of company stock valued at $75,500,649. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRWD. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $510.00 target price (up previously from $410.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $510.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $343.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded CrowdStrike from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $440.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.47.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $529.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $465.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $456.82. The company has a market capitalization of $132.93 billion, a PE ratio of -445.12, a P/E/G ratio of 123.92 and a beta of 1.19. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $294.68 and a 1 year high of $535.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

