Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Acquires 165 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,448 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,729,585 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $47,519,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583,343 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,847,940 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,537,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,839 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,128,174 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,257,131,000 after purchasing an additional 196,696 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth about $3,846,764,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,070,385 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,702,736,000 after purchasing an additional 847,054 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $365.97 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $234.60 and a 1 year high of $630.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $111.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $267.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $198.00 price objective (down from $312.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.13.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

