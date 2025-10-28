May Hill Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,470 Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

May Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 16,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 66.7% during the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.4% during the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COF. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.63.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.99, for a total value of $423,980.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 98,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,878,047.14. This represents a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 5,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.59, for a total transaction of $1,155,888.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 27,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,220.76. This represents a 16.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,184 shares of company stock worth $2,799,248. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COF opened at $223.59 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a one year low of $143.22 and a one year high of $232.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.34, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.18.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $5.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $15.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.06 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.94%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

