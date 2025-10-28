Rossby Financial LCC Boosts Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Rossby Financial LCC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Rossby Financial LCC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 655,209.0% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 76,028,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,832,680,000 after purchasing an additional 76,017,350 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $1,954,941,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,480,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,308 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,493,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,875.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,763,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.53.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 40,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $6,309,515.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 319,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,228,106.25. The trade was a 11.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 9,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,548,952.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 182,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,689,507.94. This trade represents a 5.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,763 shares of company stock valued at $23,421,279 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $151.62 on Tuesday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $146.96 and a 12-month high of $180.43. The company has a market capitalization of $354.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 19.74%.The company had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be issued a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.75%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

