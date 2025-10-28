Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Shares Sold by GWN Securities Inc.

GWN Securities Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,553 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.0% of GWN Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. GWN Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,916,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,368,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,553 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,195,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,226,247,000 after buying an additional 1,224,122 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,996,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,018,000 after buying an additional 90,381 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 12,352,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,404,000 after buying an additional 895,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,763,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,446,000 after buying an additional 378,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI opened at $337.43 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $337.70. The stock has a market cap of $562.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $324.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.57.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

