iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV is GWN Securities Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

GWN Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 76.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,537 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of GWN Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. GWN Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53,779.2% during the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 24,775,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,921,238,000 after purchasing an additional 24,729,312 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,892,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,425,259,000 after buying an additional 5,708,115 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,308,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,317,000 after buying an additional 3,757,143 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,472,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,008,206,000 after buying an additional 2,703,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 102.8% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,183,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627,461 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.2%

IVV opened at $688.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $722.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $688.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $661.73 and a 200 day moving average of $621.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.