iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV is GWN Securities Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

GWN Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 76.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,537 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of GWN Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. GWN Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53,779.2% during the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 24,775,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,921,238,000 after purchasing an additional 24,729,312 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,892,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,425,259,000 after buying an additional 5,708,115 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,308,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,317,000 after buying an additional 3,757,143 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,472,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,008,206,000 after buying an additional 2,703,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 102.8% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,183,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627,461 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.2%
IVV opened at $688.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $722.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $688.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $661.73 and a 200 day moving average of $621.26.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
