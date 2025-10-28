Pavion Blue Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Pavion Blue Capital LLC increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 15,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.88.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,807.72. This trade represents a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.5%

NASDAQ HON opened at $215.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $136.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $179.36 and a one year high of $242.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $212.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.90.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 38.11% and a net margin of 15.07%. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.63%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

