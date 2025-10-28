QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM Holdings Lifted by Integral Investment Advisors Inc.

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,699 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 3,488 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Capital Advantage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,504 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 8,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.06, for a total transaction of $1,384,110.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 36,541 shares in the company, valued at $6,067,998.46. The trade was a 18.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $34,170.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 203 shares in the company, valued at $34,510. This represents a 49.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,102 shares of company stock valued at $27,706,855 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 11.1%

QCOM stock opened at $187.68 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $205.95. The firm has a market cap of $202.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The business had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.73.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

